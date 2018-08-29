Court expected to hand down judgment in NMU students rape case

Judgment is expected in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday in the case against a man charged with the rape of a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student and the sexual assault of another.

The 29-year-old man earlier pleaded guilty to a string of charges against him which included rape and robbery.

In October last year, a 25-year-old student and her friend were violently attacked in a computer lab at the Second Avenue Campus. The man allegedly raped the students, robbed them of their cellphones and stabbed one of them with a pair of scissors.

The women were then forced to take a computer and monitor, which they had to carry until they were outside the building. The attacker ordered the women to pass the loot to him before he jumped the gate and fled, police said at the time.

