 
menu
South Africa 29.8.2018 08:15 am

Court expected to hand down judgment in NMU students rape case

ANA
NMU students at the Kraal protesting following the alleged rape and robbery of two students at the university’s Second Avenue Campus on Monday night. PHOTO: Raahil Sain/ANA

NMU students at the Kraal protesting following the alleged rape and robbery of two students at the university’s Second Avenue Campus on Monday night. PHOTO: Raahil Sain/ANA

The man allegedly raped the students, robbed them of their cellphones and stabbed one of them with a pair of scissors.

Judgment is expected in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday in the case against a man charged with the rape of a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student and the sexual assault of another.

The 29-year-old man earlier pleaded guilty to a string of charges against him which included rape and robbery.

In October last year, a 25-year-old student and her friend were violently attacked in a computer lab at the Second Avenue Campus. The man allegedly raped the students, robbed them of their cellphones and stabbed one of them with a pair of scissors.

The women were then forced to take a computer and monitor, which they had to carry until they were outside the building. The attacker ordered the women to pass the loot to him before he jumped the gate and fled, police said at the time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Child rapist, murderer sentenced to life behind bars 28.8.2018
Water polo coach back in court for sexual abuse 28.8.2018
Case against sexual predator water polo coach postponed 27.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.