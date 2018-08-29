City Power to restore electricity supply after substation fire

City Power said it would on Wednesday start restoring electricity to suburbs affected by the fire at Eikenhof substation, with the two transformers supplying electricity to Johannesburg South residents and Rand Water now switched back on.

City Power spokesman Issac Mangena said late on Tuesday that residents would be switched on one suburb at a time, until all areas were fully restored.

“The earliest full restoration of electricity is expected to be Wednesday morning for both residential and business customers in the south and west of Johannesburg,” he said.

The substation lost power on Monday after a fire razed one transformer to the ground and affected the other three on site, with one partially burnt.

The 88/11Kv substation located adjacent to Rand Water Board in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, caught fire at around lunchtime, resulting in power outages in areas and businesses that include Naturena, Kibler Park, Eikenhof, South Fork, Lougherin, Alveda, Rand Water, Johannesburg Water and the Johannesburg Prison.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Tuesday blamed sabotage for the fire that also disrupted water supply in parts of Gauteng and North West provinces.

Mangena said commissioning and further testing was in progress and that City Power engineers, contractors and technicians would remain on site to ensure power was restored as soon as possible.

