DA eThekwini rejects R2m trip for bloated delegation to Brazil, Colombia

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini today said they have voted against an item in the eThekwini Executive Committee to send 54 people on a trip to Brazil and Colombia.

DA eThekwini Caucus Leader Nicole Graham said the trip would cost R2 million of Public Transport Network Grant funding. The delegation would consist of two councillors, 33 minibus taxi operators and representatives, 14 bus operators, and five municipal officials.

“The DA supports the development of the bus rapid transit system in Durban and recognises the urgent need for an improved public transport system but this should not come at a price tag that could be better used for the delivery of services. Bench marking and international best practice is an important part of improving our own systems, but can easily be learnt without an elaborate overseas trip,” said Graham.

Graham said the national treasury guidelines specifically request frugality and for municipalities to cut back on overseas trips and needless expenditure. The eThekwini Transport Authority was increasingly embarking on incredibly expensive and inspirational projects that aren’t able to achieve their own targets.

“A few months ago, the city increased the budget for the Moja Cruise taxi incentive programme to a staggering R202 million, money that could be better utilised for service delivery,” added Graham.

eThekwini Municipality was not immediately available for comment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

