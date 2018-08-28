TUT vows to unravel the truth around fatal shooting of student

No stone will be left unturned as the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) probes a fracas emanating from disputed SRC elections, in which final year law student Katlego Andries Monareng was fatally shot, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Prof Lourens van Staden said today.

The student was hit by a bullet outside the university’s Soshanguve North campus during the annual Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.

“No stone will be left unturned to get to the bottom of alleged election irregularities that led to the disruptions and the subsequent shooting,” Van Staden said.

“The findings of investigations into Monareng’s death and the forensic investigation instituted by TUT into the alleged election irregularities will go a long way to ensure accountability.”

Van Staden announced today that TUT would honour Monareng with a “special memorial service” at TUT community’s memorial service on Thursday, at the Soshanguve South Campus.

Van Staden said TUT was assisting Monareng’s family with funeral arrangements planned for Saturday in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

“We went to the family with counsellors, engaged the parents, informed them about the deceased. This past Sunday, we assisted the family to come to Pretoria, to go to the university where the student passed on, and we also assisted them to go to the mortuary to identify the deceased Mr Monareng,” said Van Staden.

Earlier this week, TUT took a decision to suspend all learning activities at its six campuses which are in three provinces.

“We are not having any further activities, our flags are at half mast,” said Van Staden.

TUT students allege the police used live ammunition when students protested against “rigging” of the SRC elections. Police reportedly intervened when students ran riot, confronting a presiding officer fingered in the vote rigging.

TUT’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for teaching, learning and technology, Prof Stanley Mukhola, said the academic calendar has been adapted to make up for the five days.

Final exams at TUT will now take place from November 12 to 30, with re-examinations starting on December 3.

TUT’s spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter said after the “period of mourning” a decision on the way forward with regards to the SRC elections will be taken.

– African News Agency (ANA)

