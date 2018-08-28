 
South Africa 28.8.2018 07:46 pm

Marine Spatial Planning Bill hearings to be held in North West

Umdloti beach. Picture: Brendan Seery

Umdloti beach. Picture: Brendan Seery

The Bill seeks to provide a framework for governance of the use of the ocean by multiple sectors, amongst others.

The North West provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on tourism, rural environment and agricultural development are expected to conduct public hearings on Marine Spatial Planning Bill 2017 on Wednesday.

The Bill seeks to provide a framework for marine spatial planning in South Africa, to provide for the development of marine spatial plans, and governance of the use of the ocean by multiple sectors, amongst others.

The public hearings would be held in Groot Marico community hall, Potchefstroom city hall, Utlwanang community hall and Makokana community hall in Kanana near Rustenburg.

African News Agency (ANA) 

