Tshwane mayor ‘undeterred’ by motions of no confidence

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga today said he was undeterred by the motions of no confidence brought by his coalition partner the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the opposition African National Congress (ANC).

“The residents of Tshwane gave a mandate for the DA [Democratic Alliance] and other opposition parties to form a coalition government to better govern the city and deliver quality services to its residents. The ANC has nothing more than a track record of bad governance and corruption to show for their time governing Tshwane,” Msimanga said at a press briefing in Pretoria.

“If the EFF chooses to collude with the ANC, in the motion of no confidence, it will be a clear demonstration that they support and stand by corruption and wrongdoing.”

Msimanga said the motions of no confidence do not scare him.

“I stand undeterred by the motion of no confidence. I will face it as I have faced other challenges in the past. I will uncover wrongdoing and take action without fear or favour, a practice which is alien to the ANC which has built itself on graft and corruption,” the mayor lashed out.

“While the ANC and EFF attempt to destabilise legitimate and democratically established governments in our metros, we will continue to do the work of bringing tangible change to the people of Tshwane.”

The DA leadership today said it was going to court to challenge the removal of Msimanga’s colleague, Athol Trollip who was ousted as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor on Monday.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Trollip, and party spokesperson Solly Malatsi held a press conference in Cape Town on how the party intended to fight the ANC-EFF coalition which led to the removal of Trollip.

Trollip was removed through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties, and Mongameli Bobani from the United Democratic Movement (UDM) was elected as the new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

