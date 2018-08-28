 
ANC councillor in court over threats to kill Supra Mahumpelo

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Mahumapelo told the ANC provincial general council in Rustenburg in October last year that he knew of nine people who wanted him dead.

The trial of a Mahikeng African National Congress (ANC) councillor accused of threatening to kill former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was postponed at the Molopo Regional Court in Mmabatho today.

Ward councillor Ditebogo Kamogelo Molema faces charges of intimidation after he allegedly sent threatening cellphone messages to Mahumapelo, who is the provincial chairperson of the ANC in North West.

The case was postponed to September 18 for a new magistrate to preside over the case. This was after the defence called for a different magistrate to hear the trial as they were not happy that Magistrate Stephen Du Toit was presiding over the case.

Du Toit presided over a case last year where another former Mahikeng councillor, Gaasite Legalatladi, was sentenced to five years in jail, on a charge of conspiracy to murder Mahumapelo. Legalatladi is appealing the conviction and sentence,and she is out on bail pending her appeal.

In December, he said according to an unnamed source, the mastermind behind the plan to kill Mahumapelo was a former employee in the office of the premier and was alleged to be working with a syndicate to execute his plan.

African News Agency (ANA)

