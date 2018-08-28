 
South Africa 28.8.2018 02:51 pm

Eskom to sue Gupta-linked firm to recover R600 million

ANA
New Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe finds it baffling that the power utility’s runaway debt hasn’t been treated as a priority. Among the stand-out figures for the year to March 2018 – irregular expenditure skyrocketing from R3 billion to almost R20 billion. Image: Moneyweb

The firm was paid R698m by Eskom at the instruction of global consulting firm McKinsey’s, which recently agreed to repay R902m.

Eskom will sue Trillian later this year to recover R600 million from the firm linked to the infamous Gupta family, the utility’s CEO Phakamani Radebe told MPs on Tuesday.

“In December we will be going to court to face up to Trillion to demand our R600 million,” Radebe told a joint sitting of Parliament’s portfolio committees on energy and public enterprises.

Radebe was briefing legislators on progress in targeting misconduct and corruption at Eskom.

He said efforts to clean up the company in the wake of the so-called state capture scandal, in which companies linked to the Gupta family allegedly siphoned billions of rands off parastatals, 10 senior executives have “exited” Eskom, adding “this is not the end, more will come up”.

Trillian was paid R698 million by Eskom in 2016 at the instruction of global consulting firm McKinsey’s, which recently agreed to repay the R902 million it earned from the utility without a valid contract.

