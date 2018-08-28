Woman arrested after murdering her son, 4

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the murder of her four-year-old son in Phokeng, North West police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said the woman was arrested on Sunday at her home in Phokeng near Rustenburg, after her son was found near their home.

“The boy was stabbed with a sharp object. It is believed he was killed on Saturday and was found dead about 100m from their home.

“The mother was arrested after a thorough investigation revealed blood stains in the house. She was expected to appear today [Tuesday] at the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane,” she said.

She said the woman was looking after her son and her cousin’s child, also aged four, when she allegedly killed her son. Her cousin’s child was not around when the incident occurred and was not harmed. The boy was found while the community was searching for him.

Witnesses said the boy’s throat was cut with a sharp object, and his naked body covered in a black refuse bag and dumped inside a stormwater drain at Magokgwane Section in Phokeng.

