South Africa 28.8.2018 02:05 pm

Schoolboy in court for murder of classmate

ANA
Court. File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

Police identified the deceased as 18-year-old Hloniphani Robert Golele, who was stabbed to death on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old schoolboy will on Friday appear before the Malamulele Magistrate Court in connection with the fatal midday stabbing of his classmate at Nkatini High School at Shigalo village, near Malamulele outside Giyani.

“It is alleged that the two had a fight during school hours and later, the suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed his schoolmate to death,” said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, adding that the incident took place at midday.

Ngoepe said police responded to a call for help at the school, where they recovered the murder weapon and arrested the suspect.

Commenting on the tragedy, South African Police Service Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said the manner in which the life of the teenager was lost within the schooling environment was saddening.

“We call upon parents and guardians to join hands with the police and educators, to ensure that schools remain a safe environment at all times,” implored Ledwaba.

