Ladysmith under siege as IFP embarks on ‘illegal’ protest

An allegedly illegal march has seen taxis blocking off all main roads in Ladysmith on Tuesday morning, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

The march, instigated by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), had not been approved by Alfred Duma Local Municipality and did not comply with the requirements for a march, and as such is most likely illegal.

According to Siyabonga Maphalala, acting manager for communications & IGR at Alfred Duma Local Municipality, despite the fact that the march did not receive the green light, the protesters went ahead with it anyway.

Maphalala adds that no issues were addressed to the municipal manager or the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety & Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda.

“Initially, they only wanted to protest about the petrol price hike. Then, at the 11th hour, it turned into service delivery issues as well,” says Maphalala. There will be no help from the traffic department to escort taxis or any parades.

Vehicles are travelling counter-flow into town as they make their way towards Agra Ground.

Motorists are warned to be vigilant.

Thus far, Murchison Street, the N11 (Helpmekaar Road) and other main roads are closed off.

Public Safety and police are monitoring the situation.