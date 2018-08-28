Three children found dead after father picks them up from school early

Breyten police received a complaint at Phosa village on Monday afternoon that three children between the ages 6 and 11 years old were found dead in a house, reports Highvelder.

According to police, their throats were cut with a sharp object and a knife and hammer were found next to their lifeless bodies.

ALSO READ: Two murdered Mpumalanga children, one an albino, to be buried after DNA tests completed

Police then later received information that there had been an argument at the home which led their father to fetch them early from school.

According to an SMS on the mother’s cell phone, the father had said he was going to kill himself at the nearest dumping site, but police searching the area were unable to find him.

Reports came in of a person who had been hit by a train and upon arrival family members of the children identified the victim, who was still showing signs of life, as the missing father.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android