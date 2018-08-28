Water tanks placed around JHB

Many Johannesburg residents have been left without water due to the fire at the Eikenhof Substation on Monday, Roodepoort Record reports.

Johannesburg Water said the explosion has left at least 50% of Johannesburg without water.

Water tanks will be available at the following areas to assist residents:

• Discovery Clinic (Clarendon Drive and Ekstein Street)

• Florida Clinic (Madeline and 3rd Streets )

• Roodepoort Clinic (Rex and Meyer Streets)

• Ons Huis Old Age Home (Madeline Street)

• Fleurhof (Helpmekaar Street)

• Fleurhof (Fever Tree Flats)

• Florida (Maud Street and 9th Ave)

• Florida (Albertina Sisulu and 4th Roads)

• Florida (Eider Road and Lepelaar Street)

• Florida Caltex Garage (Albertina Sisulu Road)

• Roodepoort (Maré and Gustav Streets)

• Roodepoort Flats (Luttig Street)

• Fleurhof RDP Flats

More water tanks are being prepared and residents will be updated about their locations.

