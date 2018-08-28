What you need to know about Afro Worldview’s replacement – Newzroom Afrika

MultiChoice has announced Newzroom Afrika as the successful bidder for the position of new 24-hour news channel on DStv after it pulled the plug on Afro World View last week.

Newzroom Afrika was formed by Thokozani Nkosi of Eclipse TV and Thabile Ngwato, of Rapid Innovation.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela says the channel is 100% black owned and 50% female owned.

The Afro World View replacement will focus on current affairs produced by an editorial team rich with proven news media credentials.

TV executive Zanele Mthembu will head their broadcast operation, while veteran news media executive and journalist Malebe Phage will lead the newsroom. Joe Thloloe and Dinesh Balliah will oversee the news channel’s editorial ethics.

“Today marks the birth of an exciting new and independent media voice in South Africa. We set out to find a quality new, black-owned independent news channel to expand the diversity of SA news and enrich our democracy – we’re excited by the outcome,” Mawela said.

MultiChoice will have no editorial oversight over Newzroom Afrika, leading to Ngwato saying the channel will provide independent and dependable reporting.

The announcement follows a cryptic message by the Economic Freedom Fighters on Monday night, in which Malema threatened to “dish the dirt” on MultiChoice at the EFF’s press conference on Tuesday. Additional controversy has been stoked by attempts to get Multichoice to reinstate Afro Worldview to DSTV.

A self-described “concerned citizen” named Mothusi Tsineng has seemingly approached the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal to address allegations of “market dominance” in the hopes of having Afro Worldview reinstated on DStv.