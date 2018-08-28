Two arrested for shooting car guard

Police have arrested two suspects in Westbury in connection with the shooting of a 38-year-old car guard in Fordsburg.

Captain Xoli Mbele on Tuesday said Johannesburg Central Police had arrested two suspects between the age of 21 and 28 for attempted murder.

He said it was alleged that one of the suspects shot the male car guard once in the upper body at Fordsburg on Sunday at about 3.30 pm.

Mbele said investigations reveal that the guard and the driver of a white Toyota Etios were involved in an argument.

“The driver assaulted him with fists and he retaliated; the passenger came out from the car and shot the car guard once in the upper body before they fled the scene. One of the motorists followed the vehicle until he saw a police vehicle and alerted them,” said Mbele.

The wounded guard was taken to hospital by an ambulance. Police did not give an update on his condition, but they said they had recovered the gun used in the shooting from the suspect.

“He used his licensed firearm to shoot the car guard,” explained Mbele, who also thanked the public for assisting the police.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

