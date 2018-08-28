Water polo coach back in court for sexual abuse

The trial of a former Parktown Boys High School assistant water polo coach who is facing 160 charges, ranging from rape and sexual assault to attempted murder, is expected to continue in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed on Monday due to his legal representative being ill. Prosecutor Arveena Persad told Judge Peet Johnson that the defence lawyer notified her that he had been booked off by his doctor but would be back in court on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who was a former learner at the school, was seen on CCTV footage touching a current pupil inappropriately and making his way into one of the dorm rooms at the school’s boarding facility.

He is facing numerous charges ranging from rape, sexual assault, exposure of pornography to a child, sexual grooming and attempted murder. Last week, he pleaded guilty to 144 sexual assault charges of 12 boys. In total, there are thought to be 23 boys, aged between 14 and 16, that were his victims.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to 183 of the 327 charges against him.

