South Africa 28.8.2018 07:51 am

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives in South Africa

ANA
UK Prime Minister Theresa May was welcomed by Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and High Commissioner to the UK Thembi Tambo in Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: Dirco

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was welcomed by Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and High Commissioner to the UK Thembi Tambo in Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: Dirco

May is accompanied by about two dozen UK business people for her one-day working visit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday morning for her one-day working visit to South Africa.

May, who is being hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was accompanied by about two dozen British business people.

“The working visit follows bilateral meetings between President Ramaphosa and Prime Minister May during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London from 19 to 20 April 2018 and at the G7 in Canada on 8 to 9 June 2018,” said the Presidency in a statement on Monday.

“During the bilateral engagements, the two leaders discussed potential partnerships between the United Kingdom and South Africa and efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.”

The visit by the prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland seeks to further cement economic relations with SA, built up over several decades.

