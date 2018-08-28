British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives in South Africa

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday morning for her one-day working visit to South Africa.

May, who is being hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was accompanied by about two dozen British business people.

“The working visit follows bilateral meetings between President Ramaphosa and Prime Minister May during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London from 19 to 20 April 2018 and at the G7 in Canada on 8 to 9 June 2018,” said the Presidency in a statement on Monday.

“During the bilateral engagements, the two leaders discussed potential partnerships between the United Kingdom and South Africa and efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.”

UK Prime Minister Theresa May landed in Cape Town this morning. She's on her first Official Visit to SA. @DIRCO_ZA pic.twitter.com/peKjBGdD4l — Nelson Kgwete (@NelsonKgwete) August 28, 2018

The visit by the prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland seeks to further cement economic relations with SA, built up over several decades.

