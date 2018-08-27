Reggie Nkabinde, Sabela throw hats in ring for ANCYL president post

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) announced today that it will hold its 26th National Congress to elect new leadership from 18 to 21 October at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

This comes after the ANCYL this weekend held a national executive committee meeting to assess preparations and the state of readiness for the national congress of the ANCYL. The term of office of the current crop of ANCYL leaders expires in September.

ANCYL spokesman Mlondi Mkhize said this new date, which is different from the one initially communicated by the guidelines, was resolved upon after careful consideration of their state of readiness and ability to deliver a successful and credible national congress of the league.

“The NEC will on Saturday the 1st of September 2018 convene a media briefing to release discussion documents which were adopted by the NEC meeting,” Mkhize said.

“We plead with our structures to read these documents and engage in robust, but constructive discussions on the project of reclaiming the autonomy of the ANCYL and making it a fearless fighting organ in the hands of the young people of South Africa.”

ANCYL treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde and KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabela are expected to battle it out after they threw their names into the hat for the position of the ANCYL president.

– African News Agency (ANA)

