 
menu
South Africa 27.8.2018 02:49 pm

Joburg suburbs in the dark as power substation catches fire

ANA
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

City Power has apologised for the inconvenience caused to the affected customers.

A City Power substation has caught fire in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, resulting in outages in areas that include Naturena, Kibler Park, Alveda, Rand Water, Eikenhof and Logharin.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said Johannesburg Prison was also affected by the outages.

“City Power technicians have been dispatched to the site and we should be able to determine the extent of the damage,” Mangena said.

He said City Power would continue to provide updates as and when new information became available, and apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected customers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eskom faces risk of more load shedding as strike hits power stations 30.7.2018
Eskom warns of power strain between 5pm and 10pm 16.6.2018
Who is in charge of Eskom right now? 19.6.2017

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.