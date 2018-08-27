Joburg suburbs in the dark as power substation catches fire

A City Power substation has caught fire in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, resulting in outages in areas that include Naturena, Kibler Park, Alveda, Rand Water, Eikenhof and Logharin.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said Johannesburg Prison was also affected by the outages.

“City Power technicians have been dispatched to the site and we should be able to determine the extent of the damage,” Mangena said.

He said City Power would continue to provide updates as and when new information became available, and apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected customers.