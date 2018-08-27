Man arrested for murder of two KZN police officers

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Pinetown, near Durban, in connection with the murder of at least two police officers in the KwaZulu-Natal province, police said.

“It is alleged that the suspect was involved in the murder of Warrant Officer Clement Fikani Mkhize,” police said in a statement on Monday.

“Mkhize was off duty when he was attacked at home in the Ezigeni Reserve, Umbumbulu, on 11 August 2018 and later succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital.”

Detectives have also linked the suspect to an attack on another police officer, Sergeant Njabulo Linda, in June.

“Linda was attacked at Malukazi and his service pistol was also stolen.”

Police said four other men had already been arrested in connection with Linda’s murder. The suspect would join Siyabonga Mkhize, 22, Zwelithini Mkhize, 29, Mlungisi Ndlovu, 25, and Siyanda Ngcongo, 21, in the dock in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The four were arrested in July.

All the suspects are in custody.