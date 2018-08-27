 
South Africa 27.8.2018 02:51 pm

Furbabies up for adoption at Sandton and Krugersdorp SPCA this week

Citizen Reporter
Kitty is one of many adorable furbabies up for adoption.

Young and old, these dogs and cats deserve loving homes. Feel free to visit the them for further inquiries, and to meet your prospective pet.

All animals deserve a good life. Some of them have had a rather rough start though. Here are some of the adorable animals up for adoption at the Krugersdorp and Sandton SPCA this week:

These two male kittens are the last of a batch of five, and are as mischievous as they are adorable. They are both available from the Krugersdorp SPCA.

This cat, aptly named Kitty, is the Sandton SPCA’s longest-in-residence feline, and has watched all of her furry friends being adopted. She is curious and enjoys exploring between naps taken in a sunny spot, and would love a little garden of her own.

Faith is a medium-sized one-year-old Beagle/Jack Russell cross. She is shy but playful, energetic and compact, with her height reaching just below the knee. She would make a great family dog, and is eagerly awaiting her furever home. She is available for adoption at the Sandton SPCA.

 

Jessica is a four-month-old miniature pincher with loads of energy and personality. She was brought in with her friend Dirk, so if you are interested in adopting her, check to see if Dirk is available for adoption too. Both are available at the Sandton SPCA.

Tony is a Pekingnese cross that was surrendered by his owners due to emigration, and again by a family who wanted a puppy. Armed with long paws and a sweet personality, Tony is still waiting for his new family to choose him at the Sandton SPCA.

For adoption enquiries, call the Sandton SPCA on (011) 444 7730, or visit their Facebook page. Krugersdorp SPCA can be reached on 011 672 0448, or visit their Facebook page.

