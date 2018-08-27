 
South Africa 27.8.2018 12:35 pm

BREAKING: Betrayal for DA in PE as own councillor turns on Trollip

Citizen reporter
Athol Trollip: Picture by Gallo images

The DA has been wooing opposition parties to retain power in Nelson Mandela Bay but could not keep order in its own ranks.

Reports make it clear that the DA’s coalition government with Cope, the ACDP and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) are on the back foot after one of their councillors said he would side with the opposition to unseat the speaker of Nelson Mandela Bay and the mayor.

Speaker Jonathan Lawack has already been removed and mayor Athol Trollip is expected to soon follow in motions of no confidence on Monday.

Councillor Victor Manyati says he is not happy with the DA and plans to join the ANC after the DA coalition is ousted. He said, “I need change and I am not going to vote with the DA.”

His decision to withhold his vote gives the opposition, consisting of the ANC (50), EFF (6), UDM (2), AIC (1) and United Front 60 votes while the DA can now only rely on 59 votes. It won 57 seats in the 2016 elections and also has the support of Cope (1), ACDP (1) and the PA (1).

This is a developing story. More to follow.

