BREAKING: Betrayal for DA in PE as own councillor turns on Trollip

Reports make it clear that the DA’s coalition government with Cope, the ACDP and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) are on the back foot after one of their councillors said he would side with the opposition to unseat the speaker of Nelson Mandela Bay and the mayor.

Speaker Jonathan Lawack has already been removed and mayor Athol Trollip is expected to soon follow in motions of no confidence on Monday.

Councillor Victor Manyati says he is not happy with the DA and plans to join the ANC after the DA coalition is ousted. He said, “I need change and I am not going to vote with the DA.”

His decision to withhold his vote gives the opposition, consisting of the ANC (50), EFF (6), UDM (2), AIC (1) and United Front 60 votes while the DA can now only rely on 59 votes. It won 57 seats in the 2016 elections and also has the support of Cope (1), ACDP (1) and the PA (1).

The DA councillor who chose to abstain in the voting process confirmed to the media that he is leaving the party. He says he will not be participating in any of the motions on the agenda including one to oust Exec Mayor Athol Trollip @AlgoaFMNews — Athi Plaatjie (@athi_plaatjie) August 27, 2018

DA councillor Victor Manyati says he is leaving the DA and that he is planning to vote the mayor Athol Trollip out. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/mdSszdgaEU — Jayed- Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) August 27, 2018

On the agenda today is also motion for the removal of Mayor Athol Trollip. If Trollip is removed his mayco team will automatically dissolve. — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) August 27, 2018

[MUST WATCH] DA councilor in Nelson Mandela Metro openly indicates that will not only be voting against the DA to remove Trollip, but he will also be leaving the DA #TrollipMustFall https://t.co/aqMjFyqJ4H — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 27, 2018

Other motions to be debated today are: Motion to remove Mayor Athol Trollip, chief whip Werner Senekal, the decision to rescind council's decision to dissolve the office of the deputy mayor, the election of a deputy mayor. There are 15 motions in total. #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/8bu5Iao9uq — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 27, 2018

This is a developing story. More to follow.