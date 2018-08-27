 
South Africa 27.8.2018

Case against sexual predator water polo coach postponed

ANA
Parktown Boys High School. Picture: Twitter

The former Parktown Boys High School coach pleaded guilty to 144 sexual assault charges of 12 boys last week.

The trial against former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach Collan Rex was postponed by the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday due to his legal representative being ill.

During the brief proceedings, state prosecutor Arveena Persad told Judge Peet Johnson that the defence lawyer notified her that he had been booked off by his doctor but would be back in court on Tuesday.

Rex, who was a learner at the school years before, was seen on CCTV footage touching a learner inappropriately and making his way into one of the dorm rooms at the school’s boarding facility.

The 22-year-old is facing numerous charges ranging from rape to sexual assault, exposure of pornography to a child, sexual grooming and attempted murder.

Last week, Rex pleaded guilty to 144 sexual assault charges of 12 boys. In total, there are thought to be 23 boys, aged between 14 and 16, that were the man’s alleged victims.

The former water polo coach is pleading not guilty to 183 of the 327 charges against him.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday.

