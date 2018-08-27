Four fugitives attempt escape from moving police van in Mpumalanga

Police are looking for two fugitives who escaped from lawful custody by running off a moving police bakkie last Friday in Karino, the Mpumalanga News reports.

According to information at police disposal, 10 awaiting-trial prisoners were being transported from the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court to the Nelspruit Correctional Services, where they are being held.

Just a short distance from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport road, four suspects tried to escape from the moving police bakkie, but only two suspects, Ernest Mabila and Mthobisi Nyundu, managed to escape.