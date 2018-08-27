 
South Africa 27.8.2018 12:19 pm

Four fugitives attempt escape from moving police van in Mpumalanga

CNS Reporter
Ernest Malibe is on the run after escaping from police bakkie.

One of the escapees is under police guard at the hospital after sustaining multiple fractures to his body from jumping off a moving police vehicle. Another died at the scene.

Police are looking for two fugitives who escaped from lawful custody by running off a moving police bakkie last Friday in Karino, the Mpumalanga News reports.

According to information at police disposal, 10 awaiting-trial prisoners were being transported from the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court to the Nelspruit Correctional Services, where they are being held.

Just a short distance from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport road, four suspects tried to escape from the moving police bakkie, but only two suspects, Ernest Mabila and Mthobisi Nyundu, managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Muzi Sifundza hit the tarmac with his head and died at the scene, while Wandile Peace Shakoane sustained multiple fractures on his one leg and was taken to hospital under police guard. Sifundza was facing charges of armed robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping while Shakoane is facing a robbery charge.

The two escapees are facing a housebreaking charge and an assault charge, respectively. Police have opened charges of escape from lawful custody as well as an inquest.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Erhard Stroh at 082 464 5721 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

