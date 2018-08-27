Mpumalanga ANC officials march to Luthuli House against Mabuza

Senior Mpumalanga ANC politicians are marching to Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, to demand that their provincial executive committee (PEC) be disbanded.

They are accusing ANC deputy president David Mabuza of micromanaging the PEC and are demanding he be replaced as their chairman in Mpumalanga.

They accuse their former premier of creating several branches in contravention of the ANC constitution, as only one branch per ward should have executive authority. The group demands their concerns should be addressed by the ANC.

It has been reported that at least a thousand people from different ANC branches in Mpumalanga are expected to march and hand over a memorandum of demands.

They claim a letter to the Mpumalanga PEC dated August 8, in which ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule called for the merging of branches to be in line with “demarcations to build coherence around organisational systems” was an indication of Magashule’s attempt to correct the matter of allegedly bogus branches.

Magashule wrote to the PEC instructing them to facilitate the amalgamation of branches.

ANC councillor from Ward 40 in Mpumalanga Mohammed Phiri, speaking to Radio Islam, said that disbanding the PEC would mean renewing and starting over on a clean slate and giving the ANC back to the people.

“The ANC in Mpumalanga has been marred by factionalism, gatekeeping and slate politics, to mention but a few things that have crippled it to the core,” he alleged.

Phiri said they would institute court action if Magashule failed to disband the PEC.