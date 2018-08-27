Joburg’s M2 East bridge closed for major repairs

The Kaserne Bridge on the M2 freeway in Johannesburg is being closed off from Monday until the end of 2019, due to major cracks.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says repairs commenced on Monday and thousands of motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

“There are huge cracks underneath the bridge, which is placing the bridge at serious risk for a motorist to use it. Since the bridge is almost 50 years old, the repairs have to be done. Joe Slovo off-ramp and Maritzburg Road have been closed off,” said Minnaar.

Minnaar said they were expecting a lot of traffic congestion and officers would be monitoring the traffic.

A specialist appointed by the Johannesburg Roads Agency has completed detailed assessments of the affected sections of the bridges. The sections suffer from severe cracks that have affected their structural integrity.

