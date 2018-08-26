Man killed, as car plunged into Durban river

A man was killed and another was injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and crashed into a river alongside the Inanda Road in Springfield Park, Durban, on Sunday, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find a car had left the road and crashed into the river, and was submerged in water, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do and he was declared dead on the scene. The passenger had sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics.

Once stabilised, a rescue operation was undertaken to bring the injured man up from the river by the police search and rescue unit and the Durban fire department. Once brought to an ambulance the man was transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required. At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)