Cape Town police flying squad nab eight after minibus taxi shooting

Police in Cape Town have arrested eight men after a man was fatally wounded in an apparent minibus taxi dispute, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Bishop Lavis police received a complaint at about 1.30pm on Saturday about a shooting incident on the corner of Jakkalsvlei Avenue and Jakes Gerwel Drive in Bonteheuwel, Captain FC van Wyk said.

On the scene, officers found a 40-year-old man shot and wounded, and he was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Initially an attempted murder case was registered for investigation.

“According to reports, taxi operators from two different association were about to meet prospective new members close to the intersection of Jakkalsvlei Avenue and Jakes Gerwel Drive. While they were standing outside their vehicles a marked taxi association vehicle stopped and shots were fired. The victim was part of the group.”

After the shooting, the suspects jumped into their vehicle and drove back towards the N2 freeway. Shortly thereafter officers attached to the to Western Cape flying squad pulled over a white minibus and found eight suspects in the vehicle and a 9mm pistol.

“The suspects were arrested and are currently being questioned as part of the investigation. It later emerged the victim succumbed in hospital due to injuries sustained. The attempted murder case will now be changed to murder. The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court,” Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)