Biker dies, six people injured in two Durban crashes

One person died and six others were injured in two separate accidents on the N3 Durban-bound just after Richmond Road in Durban on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Just after 1.30pm, Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a car had overturned, coming to rest on the side of the busy highway, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“Six occupants had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care that they required.”

While the recovery was under way, a second crash, just after 3pm, occurred when a motorcyclist lost control of his bike, coming to a rest on the centre median.

“Advanced life support paramedics arrived on [the] scene to find the man in cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts the man’s injuries were too severe and he passed away at the scene. The man was believed to be in his 50s.”

At this stage, the events leading up to the two accidents were unknown, but local authorities were investigating, Jamieson said.

