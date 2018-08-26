 
South Africa 26.8.2018 04:50 pm

Man seriously injured in Johannesburg car, bakkie crash

ANA

Medics arrived to find a crushed bakkie with a man still trapped inside.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was seriously injured when a BMW car and a bakkie collided at the Bowling Avenue and Kelvin Drive intersection in Gallo Manor in Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 11pm they found a man trapped in a bakkie, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

Fire and rescue officials had to extricate the man using the jaws-of-life. Paramedics found that the man sustained serious injuries. ER24, alongside a doctor from a local medical service, transported the patient to hospital for further medical care. The driver of the BMW did not sustain any injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Van Huyssteen said

– African News Agency (ANA)

