Man arrested for Eastern Cape murder

Willowvale police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old man, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that the men had a quarrel at about 10am on Saturday at Mzileni locality, Mahasana village, Willowvale, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“The quarrel is not known to the police. The 25-year-old suspect is alleged to have drawn his knife and fatally stabbed the 28-year-old man. The deceased suffered upper body knife wounds. He died at the scene.”

The suspect would appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder, Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)