 
menu
South Africa 26.8.2018 02:32 pm

Man arrested for Eastern Cape murder

ANA

A man in Mzileni in the Eastern Cape has been arrested for the murder of another man in after an argument.

Willowvale police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old man, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that the men had a quarrel at about 10am on Saturday at Mzileni locality, Mahasana village, Willowvale, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“The quarrel is not known to the police. The 25-year-old suspect is alleged to have drawn his knife and fatally stabbed the 28-year-old man. The deceased suffered upper body knife wounds. He died at the scene.”

The suspect would appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder, Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Government and PAC blame each other for Sobukwe’s ‘funeral collapse’ 25.8.2018
EFF blames ANC for TUT student Katlego Monareng’s murder 25.8.2018
Teenager found guilty for rape and murder of 95-year-old 25.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.