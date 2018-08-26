Cape Town metro police training academy turns 10

Thousands of enforcement staff had been through the doors in the past decade for a range of training interventions required for municipal law enforcement, mayoral committee member for safety and security; and social services JP Smith said.

The academy was opened in 2008, and had grown in stature ever since. After receiving full accreditation under the Local Government Sector Training Authority in 2010 and the Safety and Security Seta the following year, the academy delivered the first batch of new traffic officer graduates in 2012, he said.

Other notable milestones included becoming the first municipality in 2016 to successfully apply and receive accreditation to deliver basic firearm training, which enabled the academy’s instructors to independently train officers in basic firearm competency.

In 2017, a satellite training venue was opened in Lakeside in Cape Town, along with a night school programme for law enforcement volunteers and staff employed through the expanded public works programme. This year, the academy received full accreditation for the new basic traffic officer qualification, which was a three-year course.

“Our training academy is instrumental in ensuring that the staff we deploy are up to the task. It’s also had to accommodate a growing need for training as the various departments increase their numbers through permanent appointments, but also thanks to its complement of volunteers and contract staff,” Smith said.

“However, the status of a staff member matters little. It’s what they’re able to do in the interest of public safety and enforcing the law once they hit the streets, and we rely on the academy trainers to ensure that happens,” he said.

Some of the academy’s training achievements included 410 peace officer training courses since inception, 131 traffic and metro policing qualifications since 2011, 8807 firearm refresher training slots since 2009, and 1069 students trained as peace officers and traffic wardens since 2014.

“These are very important achievements, but I think the one that is closest to my heart is the youth cadet programme that the academy implemented in 2012 through a series of youth camps. It is the flagship metro police social crime prevention programme and has already achieved great results for a number of youth at risk who are part of the initiative,” Smith said.

Since 2012, the training academy had conducted 50 youth camps with 2058 pupils from 93 schools across the metropole. Forty new cadets were recruited annually for the three-year curriculum.

– African News Agency (ANA)