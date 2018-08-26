 
South Africa 26.8.2018 09:07 am

Gauteng truck crash leaves two dead, four critically injured

ANA

A driver and a passenger both from one truck were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Two men were killed instantly and four others were critically injured when two trucks collided on the R550 near Kliprivier in Ekurhuleni, a city official said on Sunday.

“The call was received around [9pm] on Saturday evening and local disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) rescue teams from Palm Ridge and Zonkizizwe fire stations both responded simultaneously for intervention,” Ekurhuleni DEMS spokesman William Ntladi said.

On arrival, two male occupants, a driver and a passenger both from one truck, were declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Four others sustained critical injuries and subsequently two of the injured were airlifted to Sunshine and Linmed hospitals respectively. The other two patients were transported by ambulance to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital for further medical care.

“One of the deceased was still trapped inside the wreckage and rescuers had to use jaws-of-life to recover the body for removal by forensic pathologists. The road had to be closed for the duration of the operation. The cause of the crash is undetermined and is still under investigations by the local law enforcement unit,” Ntladi said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

