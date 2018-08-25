Share the land, says Ramaphosa

The land should be shared in South Africa so that everyone has an opportunity to benefit from what it has to offer, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

“We must make sure that everything which is in our country we share… It must never be that a small group of people just take what this country has to give and hold it to themselves and say it belongs to them only,” he said at the Biodiversity Economy Innovation conference in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

South Africa belonged to every citizen living in it. “All of this belongs to all of us, and this is what this government wants to make sure,” he said to loud cheers.

It was necessary to address the country’s historical injustices, which could be done in a lawful manner which would not compromise the economy or food security, Ramaphosa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)