 
menu
South Africa 25.8.2018 08:11 pm

Share the land, says Ramaphosa

ANA
Cape Town-180809-President Cyril Ramaphosa at Mbekweni Rugby Stadium where he addressed the guests who came to celebrate for the Womens Day event,the nation was also celebrating the centenary of mama Nontsikelelo Albertina Sisulu..Photograph:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town-180809-President Cyril Ramaphosa at Mbekweni Rugby Stadium where he addressed the guests who came to celebrate for the Womens Day event,the nation was also celebrating the centenary of mama Nontsikelelo Albertina Sisulu..Photograph:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

While in parliament this week, Ramaphosa said land expropriation could make more land available for cultivation and the process would begin by using state-owned land, not privately-owned land.

The land should be shared in South Africa so that everyone has an opportunity to benefit from what it has to offer, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

“We must make sure that everything which is in our country we share… It must never be that a small group of people just take what this country has to give and hold it to themselves and say it belongs to them only,” he said at the Biodiversity Economy Innovation conference in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

South Africa belonged to every citizen living in it. “All of this belongs to all of us, and this is what this government wants to make sure,” he said to loud cheers.

It was necessary to address the country’s historical injustices, which could be done in a lawful manner which would not compromise the economy or food security, Ramaphosa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
NHI will cover everyone by 2025 – Ramaphosa 24.8.2018
Maimane wants terms of Eskom-China loan deal tabled in parliament 24.8.2018
A totally different land issue 24.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.