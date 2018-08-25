 
South Africa 25.8.2018 06:04 pm

One dead, two seriously injured in minibus taxi, car crash

ANA
One person died with two people seriously injured.

Netcare 911 rescue technicians had to use the jaws-of-life to free the driver of the car.

One person died and two other people were seriously injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided in Roodepoort, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, Gauteng paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded shortly before 1pm to reports of a collision on Van Wyk Street in Davidsonville, Roodepoort, Netcare 911 said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

“Reports from the scene indicate that one person tragically died and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle.

All the injured were treated on the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

