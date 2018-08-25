One dead, two seriously injured in minibus taxi, car crash

One person died and two other people were seriously injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided in Roodepoort, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, Gauteng paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded shortly before 1pm to reports of a collision on Van Wyk Street in Davidsonville, Roodepoort, Netcare 911 said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

“Reports from the scene indicate that one person tragically died and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle.

All the injured were treated on the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

– African News Agency (ANA)