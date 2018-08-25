Teenager killed, four people injured as car rolls in Mpumalanga

A teenage girl was killed and four other people were injured when a car veered out of control on the R35 between Bethal and Middelburg in Mpumalanga late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 5.30pm, they found a girl, believed to be 14 years old, lying on the ground, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, she sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Upon further assessment, paramedics also found one patient walking around on the scene and three others were being treated by the provincial EMS [emergency medical service]. All four of the patients sustained minor injuries.”

ER24 treated and transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)