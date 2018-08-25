IFP mourn father figure David Ntombela

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Blessed Gwala, on Friday said that he would miss former IFP Member of Provincial Legislature David Ntombela’s parent-like advice and wisdom which helped develop younger party members.

Ntombela died at his home in Elandskop on Thursday evening after long illness. Ntombela served the IFP as its National Council Member and was also the former Member of erstwhile KwaZulu Legislative Assembly from 1989 to 1994.

“I have known Mahlobo (Ntombela’s clan name) for over 20 years and learned a lot under his guidance, to me he was a father figure who imparted a lot of lessons,” said Gwala.

Ntombela continued to serve in various committees such as local government and traditional Affairs in the KwaZulu Natal Legislature after 1994.

Gwala recalled how Ntombela took him under his wing when KZN had two legislatures in Ulundi and Pietermaritzburg.

“For a number of years I did not stay at hotels when sittings were in Pietermaritzburg, Mahlobo opened the door to his house and made me feel welcomed,” said Gwala.

Ntombela who was known for his passion for the IFP served in numerous committees under different premiers from Dr. Frank Mdlalose, Dr. Ben Ngubane, Dr Lionel Mtshali (all IFP) and the African National Congress’ Sbu Ndebele. He was forced to retire in 2007 because of ill health but continued attending party gatherings.

Funeral details are expected to be announced next week.

– African News Agency (ANA)