One killed, 19 injured in Cape Town minibus taxi and bakkie crash

One person was killed and 19 others were injured when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided at the Potsdam and Silverstone roads intersection in Killarney Gardens in Cape Town late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 4pm, they found a minibus taxi on its side and a bakkie on its roof, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics found two people who had to be extricated from the bakkie. Unfortunately, one of the patients had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. One other person from the taxi also had to be extricated by fire and rescue using the jaws-of-life.”

Paramedics found that 19 people, most of them children, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. ER24, along with multiple other services on the scene, treated and transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

