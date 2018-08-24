Stop corruption to make volunteers’ work easy, North West ANCYL asks ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) must make the work of its volunteers easy leading up to the national election next year, the ANC Youth League in the North West said on Friday.

“Our plea to the ANC and its deployees in government is that can you make the work of these volunteers to be easy, can you make the work of these volunteers to be durable because the only way you can make the work of volunteers easy is if you stop corruption,” said provincial spokesperson Tshiamo Tsotetsi, to arousing applause from the crowd.

“The only way to make the work of volunteers easy is if you stop hiring your girlfriends. The only way to make it easy is if you share the economy with them. We are pleading to the deployees of the ANC and the ANC to to make the work of the volunteers easy.”

He was speaking to hundreds of ANC members in the Rustenburg sub region launch of the Thuma Mina (send me) volunteer campaign at the Paardekraal hall.

He said ANC councillors should stop undermining the people who voted for them.

He called on Rustenburg Mayor Mpho Khunou to make a change in the mayoral committee stating that some of the people in the mayoral committee do not deserve to be in the committee.

“There are people in that exco [mayoral committee] that entered because they are friends of the leadership. Let us have an exco that is composed of people who are loved by society, who are trusted by society. In that way we will have an ANC that is trusted by the people.”

He called the youth to encourage their friends to vote for the ANC.

Provincial chairperson of the Young Communist League (YCL) Jeffrey Lesie told the packed hall that the only way the ANC was going to win the election in the North West was to disband the provincial executive committee chaired by former premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Congress of SA Trade Union Rustenburg chairperson Maleho Gaonakala said government should not retrench workers and called on Khunou to intervene in the looming job loses at Impala Platinum operations in Rustenburg and Lonmin in Marikana.

“If the ANC is serious they should not allow that to happen. Comrade mayor, engage Impala to stop retrenching 13 000 workers, if they continue with retrenchments we are asking you as a mayor to apply for a march against retrenchment.”

Speaker after speaker called for unity within the ANC. The ANC in the North West has been rocked by infighting that resulted in parallel conferences held in two regions.

The national leadership visited the province last weekend to speak to structures and it was expected that the provincial executive committee would be disbanded.

Meanwhile the ANC in the North West would held a provincial lekgotla in Rustenburg on Saturday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

