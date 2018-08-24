Sars confirms revival of Large Business Centre and Illicit Economy Team

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced it would make good on promises to parliament and a commission of inquiry into tax administration and revive the Large Business Unit (LBC) and Illicit Economic Team.

“The decision, made by the Acting Commissioner and the SARS Executive Committee, was based on the pivotal role that these units play in enabling Sars to provide effective and efficient service to large corporate taxpayers, and in fighting illicit trade in the country,” Sars said in a statement.

The two units fell by the wayside under the leadership of suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane after a restructuring carried out by Bain Consulting Agency.

The LBC, which catered to large corporates and high-net individuals, was responsible for collecting about a third of total tax revenue, the unit’s former head Sunita Manik told the Nugent commission of inquiry. She alleged that the unit was dismantled for the purposes of fraud and led to a significant revenue shortfall.

The Chief Officer for Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications, Hlengani Mathebula, has been tasked with leading the process to re-establish the Large Business Unit, while the re-establishment of the Illicit Economy Team will be led by the Chief Officer for Enforcement, Mogola Mokola.

The involvement of the two senior Sars officials is crucial to ensure that the new units are not merely a rehash of the previous units, but rather to ensure that the units will be responsive to the challenges currently being faced by Sars.

In May, acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon told MPs that the illicit Economy Team would also be revived to deal with the threat to the South African fiscus, mostly from the illicit tobacco trade.

“Sars has already put together a multi-disciplinary team to work out the details and logistics of these highly focused and disciplined units. Among the team members are experienced officials who worked in the disbanded units and would make valuable contributions to the formation of the new units.”

Sars said work on reviving the units had already started and progress reports would be presented to the Sars exco by month end.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.