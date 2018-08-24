Taxpayer refunds were delayed ‘to cook Sars’ books’, commission hears

The delays in paying tax refunds was in the top three reported complaints in the South African Revenue Services (Sars), the Nugent Commission of Inquiry heard today.

CEO in the office of the Tax Ombudsman Eric Mkhawane said that around 2016, there was a high number of complaints from tax payers with their tax refunds being withheld.

“People complained that refunds were being withheld for no good reason.”

Mkhawane explained how a taxpayer would be using the same bank account through the entire year, but when the taxpayer wants the refund, Sars would ask for bank account verification.

He said even after the cumbersome verification process, there would be up to a three month delay, he said the verification was a process adopted to eliminate fraud.

Mkhawane provided an example of a taxpayer who paid his return, but funds were also deducted from his business account to an amount of R1.1 million.

He said the tax office gave him the runaround and frustrated him at every turn for a refund, and eventually the business was deregistered.

Meanwhile, the office of the Tax Ombudsman says it discovered unlawful practices at Sars where problems were arbitrarily raised on taxpayers returns in order to delay paying a tax refund.

This was among the submissions at the Nugent Commission.

Tax Ombud chief executive Eric Mkhawane says they identified the unlawful practice and raised it with Sars management, EWN reports.

“The practice of raising assessments to clear credits is of grave concern and that’s what we were concerned about. And we expected Sars to respond to this concern that we raised, unfortunately, Sars never responded.”

Mkhawane explains the effect this had on Sars’ books.

“Once you do a journal entry and the credit that was there is cleared, it may be counted as production. So that means instead of paying R100 000 in a refund, you claim you collected R100 000.”

The hearings will resume next week, with current and former Finance Ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Malusi Gigaba set to appear.

– African News Agency (ANA)

