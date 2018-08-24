 
menu
South Africa 24.8.2018 05:48 pm

Integrated Resource Plan to be released on Monday – Radebe

ANA
Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/ African News Agency (ANA)

The draft IRP made provision for expanding SA’s nuclear energy capacity but stated bringing new nuclear plants online would not be necessary before 2037.

The release of the updated Integrated Resource Plan will go ahead on Monday, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has confirmed.

Radebe has tweeted that the long-awaited energy update was under discussion at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) but would be posted on the website of the energy department no later than on Monday.

He had earlier in the week told reporters it would be released today.

The IRP was adopted by cabinet on Wednesday.

It was approved in December but later sent back to cabinet. No reason was given for this at the time, but it is widely believed that its proposals on nuclear energy may have been one of the issues that were submitted for reconsideration.

The draft IRP made provision for expanding the country’s nuclear energy capacity but stated bringing new nuclear plants online would not be necessary before 2037.

The IRP’s 2010 version had said it had to happen by 2020.

A draft of the document released in November last year, also drew criticism from energy experts for capping the amount of renewable energy that could be brought online.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KwaZulu-Natal legislature members’ absenteeism criticised 23.8.2018
Radebe blames suspended staffer for energy dept’s parliamentary no-show 21.8.2018
Move over Zupta, Ramatsepe is here 20.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.