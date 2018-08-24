Find out who in Zuma’s cabinet were Gupta-influenced, Zondo asks Jonas

State capture commission of inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has requested former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to assist the inquiry on whether former President Jacob Zuma’s executive were all under the Gupta family’s influence and command.

Jonas finished his testimony on Friday. Zondo asked him to get more information on the fugitive Gupta family after they told Jonas that they “controlled everything.”

“Mr Jonas, you were part of the executive and probably more than us here, you know… how the executive works and what happens there. Our terms of reference says we need to establish how deep state capture was, I would really like as much information as possible. It seems Treasury wanted to do its work in a certain way but did not get support from the president [Zuma],” said Zondo.

“You said earlier that Mr Gupta told you in that meeting that they controlled everything…we need to have information as to whether they controlled everything…does that mean they controlled the executive? I would want you to look into that and come give us evidence on that aspect.”

Earlier, the SA Communist Party (SACP) marched to the commission’s premises in Parktown. SACP deputy secretary Solly Mapaila handed over a memorandum of demands to commission secretary Khotso De Wee. The organisation demanded that the inquiry do its work thoroughly without fear or favour.

Zondo told the commission that he appreciated the SACP’s support for the commission.

“What the SACP says is the sentiment in the country. I have said before that we will do this work to our best ability and leave no stone unturned…it doesn’t matter who you are or what position you held or still holds,” he said.

“I have assembled a team of investigators that I believe in and trust their leaders. This is a very important national task and we will do it to our best. We see this as a privilege to be given this work and I intend to do it properly.”

The commission will resume on Monday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

