Human Rights Foundation launches probe into Lost Boys of Bird Island allegations

The Human Rights Foundation (HRF) has launched an independent investigation into the allegations contained in the book The Lost Boys of Bird Island, as well into the circumstances surrounding co-author Mark Minnie’s death.

Just a week after the book was released earlier this month, Minnie was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head at a friend’s farm in Theescombe in Port Elizabeth. A suicide note was also discovered at the property.

The book, which details high-ranking former National Party officials allegedly being part of a paedophile ring involving cabinet ministers and businessmen in the late 1980s, is a collaboration between journalist Chris Steyn and Minnie.

At a memorial service held in Port Elizabeth on Friday, Steyn told reporters that all Minnie ever wanted was a proper investigation into the allegations contained in the book.

“All Mark ever wanted was a proper investigation into the allegations and hopefully justice for the victims,” she said.

Steyn said the primary concern was eventual justice for the victims and although Minnie’s voice was now gone, she still remained and would continue to be the voice the victims never had.

Steyn said that she was prepared to accept the finding that Mark had taken his own life, however, she believed that there were events in the days leading up to his death that coerced him.

“I do not believe that he would have done that because he necessarily feared for his own life, I believe that he had a very good reason to do it, possibly to protect other people,” said Steyn.

Steyn added that she was sad and angry to have lost Minnie but was determined to finish the work they had started together.

– African News Agency (ANA)

