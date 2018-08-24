Taxpayers refunds delayed ‘for no good reason’, Sars inquiry told

The delays in paying tax refunds was in the top three reported complaints in the South African Revenue Services (Sars), the Nugent Commission of Inquiry heard on Friday.

CEO in the office of the Tax Ombudsman Eric Mkhawane said that around 2016, there was a high number of complaints from taxpayers with their tax refunds being withheld.

“People complained that refunds were being withheld for no good reason.”

Mkhawane explained how a taxpayer would use the same bank account as on previous years, but when they asked for a refund, Sars would request verification of their bank account.

He said even after the cumbersome verification process, there would be a delay of up to a three-months.

Mkhawane provided an example of a taxpayer who paid his return, but funds were also deducted from his business account to the tune of R1.1million.

He said the taxpayer was given the runaround and frustrated at every turn for a refund, and eventually, the business was deregistered.

The second leg of the commission kick started on Tuesday, several witnesses have testified how a consulting firm Bain and Co. played a role in the decimation of the revenue service under now suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

Witnesses fingered an inefficient new operating model designed by Bain and Co as the reason why the revenue service crumbled and departments which were crucial to the operational functions of Sars were left fragmented.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed retired judge Robert Nugent in June to chair the commission to probe allegations of financial misconduct and governance at Sars during Moyane’s four-year reign.

The hearing will resume on Tuesday.

