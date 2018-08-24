Jonas’ testimony paints vivid picture of Gupta corruption

Former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas gave detailed evidence of his meeting on October 23, 2015, with one of the Gupta brothers, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwana at the Gupta family residence in Saxonworld, where he was allegedly offered the position of Finance Minister and an R600 million inducement.

Jonas was testifying on the third day of the State Capture inquiry on Friday where he told the commission of how one of the Gupta brothers, Ajay or possibly Rajesh, had not only made the offers but had also threatened to use information in his position to destroy the then deputy minister’s political career before later threatening his life if he disclosed that the meeting had taken place.

The Gupta brother also revealed to Jonas that the controversial family had control over the then president, Zuma, The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Hawks and the National Intelligence Agency and that former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown and Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe worked closely with the Guptas, enjoying the family’s protection.

Jonas said the Gupta brother told him during the meeting that through various government entities, including Eskom, Transnet and government departments, the family was earning an estimated R6 billion from the fiscus.

“He said that they wanted to increase this amount to R8 billion and that they thought I could be helpful in this regard. Mr Gupta said that they had determined that the National Treasury was a stumbling block for their growth and that they wanted to, I quote, ‘clean up Treasury’,” Jonas said.

The Gupta brother allegedly said removing then Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile, head of tax and financial sector policy Ismail Momoniat, the deputy director general Andrew Donaldson and then chief of procurement Kenneth Brown would be one of Jonas’ first tasks once appointed as minister.

“Further, he said that he would provide me with the replacement of all of these people and that they would provide me with the necessary support including advisors,” Jonas said.

The former deputy minister of finance said he decided to share the information of the meeting with people he trusted at the time, which include then minister of Cooperate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Pravin Gordhan and then Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene – Jonas was meant to replace Nene – whom he told about the meeting on the balcony of his office, fearing the office was being monitored.

“At this point in time, I did not see any point in reporting the matter to either the police or the Hawks as I believed that these institutions were seriously compromised and I saw no reasonable prospect of this matter being properly and fairly investigated.

“This was both at a general level, by then president Zuma had secured loyal intelligence and security apparatuses by weeding out most of the experienced, technical and capable in the various institutions, and at a personal level, given the threatening statements which had been made by Mr Gupta during the course of the meeting. I anticipated that reporting the matter would simply result in reprisals against me,” Jonas said.

Jonas said the young Zuma and Fana Hlongwana had arranged the meeting on October 23, 2015, and that the two had remained silent during the meeting.

