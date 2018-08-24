 
menu
South Africa 24.8.2018 01:42 pm

WATCH: EFF outside Catzavelos’ house as Twitter rejects his apology

Gopolang Chawane

Twitter appears to be rejecting Adam Catzavelos online letter of apology claiming it does not appear sincere.

Gauteng Economic Freedom Fighters were protesting outside accused racist Adam Catzavelos house on Friday demanding he come outside to talk.

In a video apparently taken outside Catzavelos’ home, the EFF members can be seen using the K-word in an attempt to urge Adam to come out.

“Don’t waste our time, we just want to talk,” says one of the protesters adding that the streets were blocked.

It is not confirmed if Adam is back in the country.

This latest development comes after an apology letter, confirmed to have been issued by Adam, surfaced on social media on Friday. In the letter, he admitted to causing unspeakable pain to people in South Africa.

“The extensive damage my unfortunate video has caused to a country desperately trying to heal racial tensions is unacceptable.”

He continues to profess his love for South Africa and that he was proud “to have lived in such a beautiful and diverse country.”

He apologises for the hurt and harm caused.

An alleged statement by Adam Catzavelos. Source Twitter.

Social media, however, does not believe his apology to be sincere.

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.