South Africa 24.8.2018 12:52 pm

ANC concerned by possible use of live ammo during TUT violence

ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

The party says institutions of learning must be homes for political tolerance and free democratic engagements.

The African National Congress (ANC) said on Friday it was deeply concerned by allegations that police may have used live ammunition during the shooting incident in which a student was killed at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

The student was shot dead at the TUT north campus in Sohshanguve following scuffles that took place after a Student Representative Council (SRC) voting dispute on Thursday night. Witnesses to the SRC fracas said police shot at students with live ammunition where one was killed and another wounded.

In a statement, the ANC urged students and university authorities alike to ensure that SRC elections were conducted peacefully and with integrity. It also called on authorities to respect students’ right to legitimate protest.

“As a matter of principle, under no circumstances should live ammunition be used on campus. We are confident that the law enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned in the investigation of the circumstances surrounding this sad incident. The ANC urges authorities to ensure that this investigation is conducted and concluded with the utmost urgency,” the ANC said.

“Our institutions of learning must be homes for political tolerance and free democratic engagements. Our commitment to freedom of expression and the right to protest must also find practical expression at these institutions of higher learning.”

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The university remains open, but security has been heightened. TUT has not released an official statement yet.

