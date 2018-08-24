 
IFP stalwart dies

Picture: supplied

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Friday paid tribute to party stalwart Thandabantu David “Gandaganda” Ntombela who has died at the age of 93.

The IFP said in a statement that Ntombela died on Thursday night at his home in Elandskop, Pietermaritzburg.

“Mr David Ntombela served the IFP in the capacity of an IFP National Council Member. He was also the former Member of erstwhile KwaZulu Legislative Assembly from 1989 to 1994. He then continued to serve in various committees such as Local Government and Traditional Affairs in the KwaZulu Natal Legislature after 1994,” IFP spokesperson Blessed Gwala said.

“He was also an Induna under Inkosi Nsikayezwe Zondi of Mpumuza Tribal Authority, and also a former IFP District Chairperson of Indlovu District, now known as uMgungundlovu.”

Ntombela retired from active politics in 2007 due to illness.

“He left behind five children, including Induna Thinasonke Ntombela, IFP’s Cllr in uMsunduzi Municipality, 27 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.”

The date of the funeral is still to be announced.

