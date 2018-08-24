Former labour department employees to be sentenced for fraud

Three former employees of the department of labour convicted of fraud are expected to be sentenced in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Maxwell Ramaphosa, Samuel Mfeleng, and Kgabo Johanna Methi were found guilty on May 30, for defrauding the department’s compensation fund of R476 150.58.

Ramaphosa and Mfeleng were found guilty on 10 counts of fraud and money laundering, and Methi was found guilty on three counts of fraud.

On August 1, The court head that Ramaphosa had terminated the mandate of his attorney who has represented him for the past eight years, while Mfeleng’s attorney has died with a new attorney being appointed to represent him.

The three were accused of colluding with a physiotherapist, Dr Jones Mothemola Modau, by siphoning the compensation fund using fictitious claims and channelling the money into Modau’s account and a friend’s driving school account. The money would later be shared.

Modau was handed multiple suspended sentences by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for defrauding the department of labour’s compensation fund.

He was sentenced to three years of correctional supervision (house arrest), but allowed to go to work and church. He was also handed a further three years — suspended for five years — on condition that he does not commit any theft or fraud during the next five years. On a charge of money laundering, he was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for a five-year period.

The compensation fund is a public entity under the administration of the department of labour. It provides cover to workers injured and/or who contract diseases at work.

